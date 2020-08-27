UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad For Removal Of Encroachments From All Highways Of District

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis has presided over the meeting regarding removal of encroachments along all highways in Abbottabad District for smooth traffic flow

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis has presided over the meeting regarding removal of encroachments along all highways in Abbottabad District for smooth traffic flow.

In the light of the orders of the provincial government, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at the Deputy Commissioner's Office to ensure better transport facilities to the citizens and to prevent resettlement and construction along highways and roads.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Deputy Director NHA, DG, Galyat Development Authority, officers of Communication and Works Department, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, Tehsildar Abbottabad and Tehsildar Settlement.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed on the condition of roads and highways in district.

Meanwhile District administration officers and revenue staff visited to Galyaat to ensure implementation of SOPs in all markets.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner-II Akasha Kiran visited Nathiagli and inspected the shops and issued instructions on the implementation of safety measures to prevent corona.

