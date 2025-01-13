DC Abbottabad For Up-gradation Of Shimla Hill Park
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2025 | 06:56 PM
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday chaired a meeting to address the enhancement of facilities and the improvement of the bird aviary at Shimla Hill Park
ABBPTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday chaired a meeting to address the enhancement of facilities and the improvement of the bird aviary at Shimla Hill Park.
Recognized as a prominent tourist destination, Shimla Hill Park draws attention of visitors from across the country for leisure and recreation.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on upgrading the park's amenities, including the installation of new swings for children and elevating the standards of the bird aviary.
The Deputy Commissioner issued directives to the relevant departments, urging them to provide top-notch facilities, resolve existing issues in the park, and take immediate and effective measures to improve the bird aviary.
The meeting was attended by TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, DFO Wildlife, Assistant Director Local Government, and other officials. Participants put forth various proposals for the park's development and stressed the importance of practical, citizen-centric solutions.
