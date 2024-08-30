DC Abbottabad Forms Team To Monitor Nullahs And Flash Flood Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following the directive of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yar Khan, together with various line departments, is closely monitoring the water flow in the region’s nullahs.
The team is engaged in cleaning operations and preventing blockages in collaboration with the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and the Cantonment board. Efforts are also underway to maintain smooth traffic flow within the city. A travel ban has been imposed on tourists around the Hernui Nullah due to the flooding.
In accordance with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal's directives, restrictions have been enforced on civilian movement around the nullahs during the current flooding situation. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamim Ullah visited Hernu Point and issued warnings to tourists and hotel owners to avoid the water flow areas.
Furthermore, he instructed SHO Bagnotar to enforce the restrictions and ensure the safety of tourists by taking action against any violations related to the water hazards.
