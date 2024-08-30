Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Forms Team To Monitor Nullahs And Flash Flood Situation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DC Abbottabad forms team to monitor nullahs and flash flood situation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Following the directive of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Zarak Yar Khan, together with various line departments, is closely monitoring the water flow in the region’s nullahs.

The team is engaged in cleaning operations and preventing blockages in collaboration with the Irrigation Department, Rescue 1122, and the Cantonment board. Efforts are also underway to maintain smooth traffic flow within the city. A travel ban has been imposed on tourists around the Hernui Nullah due to the flooding.

In accordance with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal's directives, restrictions have been enforced on civilian movement around the nullahs during the current flooding situation. Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamim Ullah visited Hernu Point and issued warnings to tourists and hotel owners to avoid the water flow areas.

Furthermore, he instructed SHO Bagnotar to enforce the restrictions and ensure the safety of tourists by taking action against any violations related to the water hazards.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Hotel Traffic Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

50 minutes ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

50 minutes ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

52 minutes ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

52 minutes ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

52 minutes ago
 WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza ..

WHO delivers 1.26 mln polio vaccine doses to Gaza as 'humanitarian pauses' in fi ..

1 hour ago
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob ..

Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman urges declaration of ..

1 hour ago
 DC Pishin directs officers to address public's iss ..

DC Pishin directs officers to address public's issues

1 hour ago
 Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian ..

Ex-AJK PM Farooq Haider slams 'fraudulent' Indian elections in Kashmir

1 hour ago
 IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recove ..

IHC seeks report regarding missing persons' recovery

1 hour ago
 Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth ..

Youth Affairs Dept holds 2-day Zhob Division Youth Festival

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson ..

Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan