DC Abbottabad holds Khuli Kutchery in Donga Gali

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Saturday conducted a Khuli Kutchery in Donga Gali to address the issues of people living in rural areas.

While addressing the people during Khuli Kutchery the DC Abbottabad said that provision of convenience to the people living in rural areas and solving their problems at their doorstep is the top priority of the district administration. He said that in the future more Khuli Kutchery will be held in other neglected areas as well.

A large number of people from the local community participated in the Khuli Kutchery and presented their issues while the deputy commissioner issued orders on the spot to the relevant departments to resolve them in a timely manner.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal listened to all the complaints and gave instructions to officers from concerned departments on the spot to resolve the issues.

In addition, a large number of complaints were addressed, and DC was also instructed to submit a report from relevant departments for their resolution. The local community appreciated the holding of the Khuli Kutchery in Donga Gali and emphasized the need for more such Kuthcries in the future.

AAC Gulyat Zark Yar Khan, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad, XEN and Building Engineer Fawad Abbasi, Agricultural Representative, District education Officer Mehmood Tanveer, District Education Officer Female, Senior Assistant Director Local Government Hameed Khan, District Director Livestock and Dairy Development Akbar Ali Khan, DFC Shad Mohammad Khan, Representative of PHA, XEN and W Roads and other officers from various departments participated in a Khuli Kutchery in compliance with the government's instructions.