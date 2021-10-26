DC Abbottabad holds online Open Kutchery

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt (r) Nadeem Nasir Tuesday attended the complaints of the citizens during the online Open Kutcheri

The citizens were responded on the spot and issued orders regarding the solution of the problems.

Citizens informed Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directly about their problems through Facebook, Google Forms and telephone calls.

DC Abbottabad answered the questions on the spot and issued instructions for resolving the issues.

He said that the goal of the online Kutchery was to reach as many people as possible and to raise awareness and provide solutions immediately to their problems.

The district administration regularly conducts online open forums as well as open Kutcheries under the chairmanship of DC Abbottabad to solve the problems of the citizens in remote areas of the city.

A large number of people participated in the online Kutchery and hoped that the issues discussed would be resolved.

