DC Abbottabad holds Revenue Darbar

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah hold Revenue court and said that prompt action will be taken to resolve people's issues regarding revenue matters.

Deputy Commissioner presided over the Revenue Darbar held at Old Tehsil Building in which a large number of citizens participated and made it possible to obtain their transfers, registry, domicile, accuracy of documents, individuals etc.

Deputy Commissioner met the people, listened to their problems and issued instructions for their solution on the spot.

On this occasion, he stressed that the purpose of the Revenue Darbar is to solve the problems of the people on priority basis.

To achieve this goal, a monthly Revenue Darbar should be held in every tehsil so that instead of coming to Abbottabad, under one roof, people should be provided facilities for resolving issues related to registry, acquisition of individuals, transfers and revenue.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan, Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Tehsildar Abbottabad, Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad, Sub-Registrar and all other revenue staff were also present on the occasion.