DC Abbottabad Honours Muqaddas And Momina Tariq For Gold Medal Triumph In Japan Lacrosse Championship

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 06:10 PM

DC Abbottabad honours Muqaddas and Momina Tariq for gold medal triumph in Japan Lacrosse Championship

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Thursday honoured Muqaddas Tariq and Momina Tariq for their outstanding achievement in securing a gold medal at the Japan Lacrosse Championship.

The athletes, hailing from Abbottabad and Haripur, were commended for their dedication and excellence in the sport.

During the meeting, the DC congratulated the players and reiterated the district administration’s commitment to fostering sports and supporting young talent.

He assured that further initiatives would be undertaken to provide better opportunities for youth participation in competitive sports.

Muqaddas Tariq and Momina Tariq have excelled not only in academics but also in athletics, bringing pride to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan. Their remarkable success on the international stage has been widely celebrated.

Under the Deputy Commissioner’s special directives, the District Sports Department has been actively working on initiatives to enhance sports development in the region. Measures are being taken to improve facilities and provide resources to young athletes, ensuring they receive the necessary support to refine their skills.

