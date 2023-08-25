Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Implements Stringent Measures To Ensure Safety And Quality Of Dolly Lifts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

District Administration Abbottabad Friday has launched a comprehensive initiative to enhance citizen safety and safeguard property by prioritizing the proper maintenance and fitness of dolly lifts and sealing two lifts for noncompliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

In the Union Councils of Lari and Kokal Barsin of Tehsil Havelian, immediate action has been taken as two elevator lifts were sealed due to flagrant violations of SOPs, inadequate safety standards, and substandard conditions.

In the Union Councils of Lari and Kokal Barsin of Tehsil Havelian, immediate action has been taken as two elevator lifts were sealed due to flagrant violations of SOPs, inadequate safety standards, and substandard conditions.

Citizens were urged to extend their cooperation to the administration in the effort to improve lift conditions and to abstain from using lifts that lack proper certification from the relevant authorities.

Assistant Commissioners, collaborating with technical experts, are actively conducting inspections and enforcing measures to rectify dolly lift violations.

Under the guidance of Additional Assistant Commissioner-2, Havelian, Labna Iqbal, a comprehensive assessment was conducted by a team composed of representatives from TMA, C&W, and the Regional staff.

The assessment covered various lifts operational in different localities of Havelian.

The team evaluated the fitness of elevator lifts and underscored the importance of adhering to SOPs, a key component in ensuring the safety of lives and property.

During this operation, elevator lifts under the jurisdiction of Lari and Kokal Bursin Tehsil were promptly sealed due to SOP breaches and inadequate conditions.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to participate in the efforts actively and to curb the use of lifts that lack proper certification.

More Stories From Pakistan