DC Abbottabad imposes ban on cutting hills and dumping of construction material

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad on Thursday while taking the notice of hill cutting and mining imposed a ban on cutting of hills in the district under section 144 keeping in view the unplanned housing societies that are destroying the natural beauty and environment of Abbottabad.

According to the notification, the ban was imposed due to the negative impacts of cutting hills and mining to maintain the ecosystem of the area.

DC Abbottabad while taking the notice of unplanned hill cutting for housing societies and dumping of construction material on roadsides imposed a ban under section 144 "the code of Criminal Procedure 1898) as immediate prevention and speedy remedy.

The ban was also imposed on the dumping of solid waste and construction materials, on roadsides Nullahs, watercourses in the district, the order was immediately enforced for sixty days.

It has been brought to the notice of the DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat that hill cutting/mining in district Abbottabad was being done in various areas particularly on the main road which has jeopardizing effect on environment and ecosystem besides devastation of the scenic natural beauty of Abbottabad.

On the other side dumping of solid waste and construction materials, on roadsides and Nullahs, watercourses not only create disturbance for traffic and pedestrian and is also liable to road accidents which may take precious lives, moreover solid waste dumping can also lead to urban flooding.