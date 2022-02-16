UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Imposes Ban On Cutting Hills And Dumping Of Construction Material

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 08:49 PM

DC Abbottabad imposes ban on cutting hills and dumping of construction material

District Administration Abbottabad on Thursday while taking the notice of hill cutting and mining imposed a ban on cutting of hills in the district under section 144 keeping in view the unplanned housing societies that are destroying the natural beauty and environment of Abbottabad

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District Administration Abbottabad on Thursday while taking the notice of hill cutting and mining imposed a ban on cutting of hills in the district under section 144 keeping in view the unplanned housing societies that are destroying the natural beauty and environment of Abbottabad.

According to the notification, the ban was imposed due to the negative impacts of cutting hills and mining to maintain the ecosystem of the area.

DC Abbottabad while taking the notice of unplanned hill cutting for housing societies and dumping of construction material on roadsides imposed a ban under section 144 "the code of Criminal Procedure 1898) as immediate prevention and speedy remedy.

The ban was also imposed on the dumping of solid waste and construction materials, on roadsides Nullahs, watercourses in the district, the order was immediately enforced for sixty days.

It has been brought to the notice of the DC Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat that hill cutting/mining in district Abbottabad was being done in various areas particularly on the main road which has jeopardizing effect on environment and ecosystem besides devastation of the scenic natural beauty of Abbottabad.

On the other side dumping of solid waste and construction materials, on roadsides and Nullahs, watercourses not only create disturbance for traffic and pedestrian and is also liable to road accidents which may take precious lives, moreover solid waste dumping can also lead to urban flooding.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Road Traffic Lead May Criminals Housing

Recent Stories

MEPCO replaces over one lac defective meters in cu ..

MEPCO replaces over one lac defective meters in current fiscal year

1 minute ago
 Tarin holds virtual meetings with Saudi Investment ..

Tarin holds virtual meetings with Saudi Investment Minister, Qatar Energy Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Seven kite sellers, flyers arrested; 420 kites rec ..

Seven kite sellers, flyers arrested; 420 kites recovered

1 minute ago
 President grieved over death of Ghulam Akbar

President grieved over death of Ghulam Akbar

1 minute ago
 Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office ..

Business community felicitates PFUJ elected office bearers from Hyderabad

4 minutes ago
 Performance of local government department, waste ..

Performance of local government department, waste management company reviewed

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>