DC Abbottabad imposes ban on various activities during Muharram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :To maintain religious harmony between different factions Saturday district administration Abbottabad imposed a ban on various activities under section 144.

According to the notification issued by the DC office, under section 144 entry of Afghan refugees, pillion riding and display of arms have been banned for 15 days.

Movement of Muharram processions from unauthorized routes, watching the processions from the buildings on the procession routes, use of tinted glass in the vehicles, and movement of explosives were also banned while the Afghan refugees are also directed to stay at homes during the days of Muharram al-Haram.

The notification also elaborates that inciting religious disharmony, an exhibition of weapons, wall chalking, distribution and sale of CDs, pamphlets, and booklets are also banned.

All kinds of rallies/majlis in the district except the licensed traditional procession and Majalis scheduled by the organizers of Ahle-Tashee would be banned.

People outside the district would not be allowed to stay in the hotels that are in the surrounding areas of the Muharram procession or Moharram Majalis. Violators of the ban and section 144 would be dealt with under PPC section 188, the notification also disclosed.

DC Abbottabad also imposed a ban on the sale of fuel in open bottles under section 144 and issued separate notifications for all orders.