DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 amidst security, political situation

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Amidst the prevailing security and political situation, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday has imposed a complete ban on public gatherings and processions under Section 144 in the district.

This ban will remain in effect for a period of seven days, from August 17th to August 24th. In case of violation of Section 144, the individual can face penalties under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

In response to the situation, a comprehensive ban on public gatherings and processions has been enforced by invoking Section 144 in the district.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal has taken measures to address environmental concerns and, considering potential hazards, has issued a notification restricting the construction of commercial, semi-commercial, and high-rise buildings within the jurisdiction of the Galyat Development Authority (GDA).

This restriction applies comprehensively to areas including Makhnial Circle, Bakot and Lora Circle. The notification was issued against the increasing trend of erecting commercial, semi-commercial, and high-rise structures within these areas. The growing construction activity has raised significant apprehensions about its impact on the natural environment and the overall aesthetic appeal of the surroundings.