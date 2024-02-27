DC Abbottabad Imposes Section 144 Near AIOU Exam Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144, to prevent cheating around the centers of autumn semester examination's of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).
According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad,
the Controller Examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University, had requested the relevant authorities by imposing restrictions on gathering of people near examination centers during final exams of AIOU autumn semester.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, exercising his authority, has imposed a ban on gathering of irrelevant people near the exams centers from March 5 to April 8. The section will also cover regional center of Allama Iqbal Open University, Government Degree College Havelian, and Government High school No. 3 Abbottabad.
