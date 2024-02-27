Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Imposes Section 144 Near AIOU Exam Centers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM

DC Abbottabad imposes section 144 near AIOU exam centers

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144, to prevent cheating around the centers of autumn semester examination's of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Tuesday imposed Section 144, to prevent cheating around the centers of autumn semester examination's of Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

According to the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Abbottabad,

the Controller Examinations of Allama Iqbal Open University, had requested the relevant authorities by imposing restrictions on gathering of people near examination centers during final exams of AIOU autumn semester.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, exercising his authority, has imposed a ban on gathering of irrelevant people near the exams centers from March 5 to April 8. The section will also cover regional center of Allama Iqbal Open University, Government Degree College Havelian, and Government High school No. 3 Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Havelian Allama Iqbal Open University March April From Government

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Sultans opt to bat first against Qalandars

10 minutes ago
 Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehen ..

Police foils NCP goods smuggling attempt, apprehends suspects

4 minutes ago
 PA convened on February 28

PA convened on February 28

4 minutes ago
 LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike

LCCI demands withdrawal of power tariff hike

4 minutes ago
 Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest ..

Money laundering case: LHC issues bailable arrest warrants of Moonis Elahi's wif ..

4 minutes ago
 Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as Sindh CM for third term

19 minutes ago
EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out West ..

EU leaders wary after Macron doesn't rule out Western troops in Ukraine

18 minutes ago
 PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Ca ..

PFA all set to launch ‘Eat Safe; Healthy Kids Campaign’

18 minutes ago
 ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking ju ..

ATC remands lawyer in police custody in locking judge case

18 minutes ago
 Mother of three abducted

Mother of three abducted

18 minutes ago
 China's national political advisory body holds lea ..

China's national political advisory body holds leadership meeting

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control ..

Commissioner for comprehensive strategy to control prices

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan