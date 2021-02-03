UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad Inaugurates Coronavirus Vaccination

DC Abbottabad inaugurates Coronavirus vaccination

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country district Abbottabad also received Coronavirus vaccine which would be provided to health care workers.

According to the details, KPK has received 16000 doses of the Chinese Coronavirus vaccine which has been initially provided to the 8 districts of the province.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah and District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi inaugurated the vaccination in a simple ceremony.

While speaking at the occasion DC Abbottabad said that KP received 16000 doses of vaccine which has been provided to 8 districts of the province including district Abbottabad, as the Federal government receives more vaccine from China rest of the districts would also start Coronavirus vaccination.

Two days ago Pakistan has received its first doses of the coronavirus half a million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by Chinese donation.

A Pakistani Air Force aircraft carrying the shipment landed in the Pakistani capital Islamabad early on Monday.

Yesterday, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has inaugurated the Coronavirus vaccination in the capital Islamabad and later it was distributed all over the country.

