DC Abbottabad inaugurates dispensary at Bara Hotar

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Sunday has said that the establishment of the dispensary will provide health facilities to the people of the area.

He said that union council Namli Mera, village Bara Hotar has a large number of people living there but due to the hilly terrain, there were no health facilities in the area which forced people to come to the city. With the support of the district administration and the health department, a new dispensary was established at Bara Hotar village.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat formally inaugurated the dispensary where besides a large number of people from different walks of life, Shahzad Gul Awan, District Health Officer Dr.

Faisal Khanzada, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Dr. Ashfaq and other doctors and staff were present.

The dispensary will provide services six days a week from 8 am to 2 am where doctors will be present two days a week while paramedical staff will be on duty on other days.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad inspected the dispensary and met the staff and people. While talking to the residents of the area, he reiterated that the establishment of the dispensary will provide comprehensive health facilities to the people and they will be provided with basic health facilities at their doorsteps in case of any emergency.