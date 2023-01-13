UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Inaugurates First Anti-polio Vaccination Drive Of 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

DC Abbottabad inaugurates first anti-polio vaccination drive of 2023

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday while directing the parents said that every under 5 years of age child must be immunized against polio and must take vitamin A drops.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the first anti-polio drive of the year 2023 which would formally start on the 16th of January and would culminate 20th of January 2023.

Health department officials while briefing the meeting informed that during the campaign, more than 233,000 children of district Abbottabad under the age of 5 years will be vaccinated against polio while a total of 1316 teams have been formed for the anti-polio campaign.

He emphasized that all departments and District price Control Magistrates should ensure surveillance of vaccination teams in their area.

In his message to all the citizens, especially all the parents, the DC requested support administration and vaccination teams for ensuring in giving polio drops to their children up to 5 years of age.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the Health Department, and Local Government Department to remain in touch with the Ulema to educate people and highlight the importance of polio and drops during sermons in the mosques.

Apart from this, Health Department also issued instructions regarding awareness among the people through print, social and electronic media. The campaign will be monitored by the District Polio Control Room to maximize its effectiveness of the campaign.

