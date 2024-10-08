Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Initiates Strict Action Against Violations Of Health Standards And Price Control

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM

DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In response to the rising concerns over market practices, the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad Tuesday initiated a comprehensive inspection campaign to ensure compliance with health standards and price control regulations.

This campaign, supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, aims to monitor the prices and quality of goods available in local markets.

During the inspections, various shops were thoroughly reviewed for adherence to price lists and health regulations.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner identified the sale of substandard milk at several outlets, resulting in heavy fines for the violators.

Additionally, immediate action was taken against the illegal sale of open petrol, leading to legal proceedings against those involved in these unlawful activities.

The Deputy Commissioner reassured the public of the government's commitment to tackling inflation and ensuring the provision of quality goods while strictly enforcing health standards.

He emphasized that such inspection campaigns will be intensified to guarantee that citizens receive healthy and quality products.

The district administration has urged the public to report any instances of substandard goods or illegal activities to the authorities for prompt action.

Related Topics

Petrol Abbottabad Sale Price Market Government

Recent Stories

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continu ..

Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide

13 hours ago
 Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect ..

Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy

13 hours ago
 PTI to face action on violating laws of country: R ..

PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana

13 hours ago
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms f ..

SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..

13 hours ago
 KMC to extend all possible support for constructio ..

KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..

13 hours ago
 Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral ..

Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters

13 hours ago
 Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign i ..

Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP

13 hours ago
 Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire ..

Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..

13 hours ago
 AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid ..

AI to make big difference in next 35 years: Khalid Maqbool

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan