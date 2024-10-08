DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) In response to the rising concerns over market practices, the Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad Tuesday initiated a comprehensive inspection campaign to ensure compliance with health standards and price control regulations.

This campaign, supervised by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Arshad Mahmood, aims to monitor the prices and quality of goods available in local markets.

During the inspections, various shops were thoroughly reviewed for adherence to price lists and health regulations.

The Additional Assistant Commissioner identified the sale of substandard milk at several outlets, resulting in heavy fines for the violators.

Additionally, immediate action was taken against the illegal sale of open petrol, leading to legal proceedings against those involved in these unlawful activities.

The Deputy Commissioner reassured the public of the government's commitment to tackling inflation and ensuring the provision of quality goods while strictly enforcing health standards.

He emphasized that such inspection campaigns will be intensified to guarantee that citizens receive healthy and quality products.

The district administration has urged the public to report any instances of substandard goods or illegal activities to the authorities for prompt action.