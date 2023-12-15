DC Abbottabad inspects government schools in far-flung areas of the district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various government schools during his visit to Kokmand

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of various government schools during his visit to Kokmand. He visited Government Girls Primary school Pathar Gali, Government Girls middle School Pathar Gali, Government Boys High School Pathar Gali and Government Girls Middle School Talkhandi.

The visit focused on multiple aspects by scrutinizing the infrastructure of Government Girls Primary School Pathar Gali. He took note of the facilities' state and addressed staff shortages at Government Boys High School Pathar Gali.

The DC directed for the appointment of Class IV employees and emphasized the need to expedite pending construction work at Government Girls Middle School Pathar Gali.

Acknowledging the staffing challenges at Government Girls Middle School Talakhandi, where many girls are currently attending classes at Government Boys High School, the DC directed the implementation of a strategic plan aiming to facilitate the transition of these students to Girls' Schools seamlessly.

He issued instructions to the Education Department's officials, including the District Education Officer, Female, representative AD Education, and Assistant Director Education, Male, Waseem Fazal.

Emphasizing the significance of providing essential facilities, the DC highlighted the importance of teacher amenities, training programs for teachers, appointment of science teachers, ensuring access to clean drinking water for students, maintaining playgrounds, and ensuring cleanliness in washrooms, all aligned with the curriculum.

He urged dedicated efforts and hard work to guide children's education and training in accordance with the syllabus.