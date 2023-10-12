Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Inspects Land For Water Supply Project

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DC Abbottabad inspects land for water supply project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal here on Thursday visited various sites to assess lands assigned for the construction of five water tanks and water supply lines as part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The visit was conducted to ensure the efficient provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Abbottabad city.

During the visit, he was accompanied by ADC General Jabril Raza, Chief Executive Officer WSSCA Abbottabad Engineer Rehan Yousaf, Chief Engineer Mohsin Shahzad and officials of the Finance Department, who gave a detailed briefing on the project's progress.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to address the need for clean drinking water in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal personally inspected various sites designated for the purchase of land for the water tanks.

These lands are being procured through private negotiations to facilitate the construction of water tanks and supply lines, all within the framework of the KPCIP. A district negotiation committee has been diligently preparing a comprehensive report to facilitate these land acquisitions.

In the upcoming committee meeting, decisions will be made in consultation with the landowners, who are central to the process, and recommendations for future steps will be discussed and finalized.

