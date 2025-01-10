DC Abbottabad Inspects Tehsil Offices To Enhance Revenue Services
Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Friday emphasized that providing timely and quality services to the public remains the district administration’s top priority.
He expressed these views during an inspection of the New Tehsil Service Delivery Center and the Old Tehsil Building to review efforts aimed at resolving citizens’ revenue-related concerns.
During his visit to the New Tehsil Service Delivery Center, the DC inspected various departments, including the Tehsildar Office, Sub-Registrar Office, Domicile Branch, and Mahafiz Khana.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf accompanied him during the inspection. Officials, including the Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center, the Tehsildar, and the Sub-Registrar, briefed the DC on the ongoing services and initiatives to improve efficiency.
In the Old Tehsil Building, the DC inspected Patwar Khanas, interacted with staff, and engaged with citizens to understand their concerns. He issued on-the-spot directives to revenue staff, urging them to address pending applications promptly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maliha Sehar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf were also present during this segment of the visit.
The DC reaffirmed the administration's commitment to swiftly addressing public grievances and fostering coordination among departments. “We are fully utilizing all available resources to reduce the challenges faced by citizens,” he stated.
Recent Stories
Death toll from Los Angeles fires rises to 10
EAD issues resolution on assessment, management of risks resulting from soil con ..
Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025
UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon
DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals
Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..
Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..
Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President to address forthcoming Judicial Conference in State metropolis2 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad inspects tehsil offices to enhance revenue services2 minutes ago
-
Enhance tighten security arrangements made on Friday prayers in Larkana range: DIG2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to switch universities to solar power: Minister2 minutes ago
-
Five criminals held3 minutes ago
-
KP task force yields improvements in university affairs, Secretary HED3 minutes ago
-
AC supervises operation against encroachments on Karial road23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 32,300 cusecs water33 minutes ago
-
Winter chill puts 'Heart Health' at risk: Cardiac experts sound alarm2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab ask governor Nishabour for better facilities for pilgrims10 hours ago
-
Tight security to be provided during DBA elections: SSP Operations12 hours ago
-
NLPD, Baqi Siddiqui Forum hold 53rd death anniversary of Baqi Siddiqui12 hours ago