DC Abbottabad inspects tehsil offices to enhance revenue services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Friday emphasized that providing timely and quality services to the public remains the district administration’s top priority.

He expressed these views during an inspection of the New Tehsil Service Delivery Center and the Old Tehsil Building to review efforts aimed at resolving citizens’ revenue-related concerns.

During his visit to the New Tehsil Service Delivery Center, the DC inspected various departments, including the Tehsildar Office, Sub-Registrar Office, Domicile Branch, and Mahafiz Khana.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf accompanied him during the inspection. Officials, including the Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center, the Tehsildar, and the Sub-Registrar, briefed the DC on the ongoing services and initiatives to improve efficiency.

In the Old Tehsil Building, the DC inspected Patwar Khanas, interacted with staff, and engaged with citizens to understand their concerns. He issued on-the-spot directives to revenue staff, urging them to address pending applications promptly. Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maliha Sehar and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf were also present during this segment of the visit.

The DC reaffirmed the administration's commitment to swiftly addressing public grievances and fostering coordination among departments. “We are fully utilizing all available resources to reduce the challenges faced by citizens,” he stated.