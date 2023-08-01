Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Instructs Candidates To Ensure Compliance With Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2023 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad District Returning Officer (DRO) Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the local government by-election of Tehsil Council Havelian.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Umar Tufail also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, matters related to election preparations, adherence to the Code of Conduct by all parties, implementation of ethical guidelines, and ensuring strict compliance with the law during the elections were discussed, Tehsil chairman elections are scheduled to take place on August 6th.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad provided instructions to all candidates to ensure compliance with the Code of Conduct.

District Police Officer Umar Tariq briefed the participants about security arrangements and preparations.

District Monitoring Officer Jabril Raza ensured the proper implementation of the Code of Conduct.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jabril Raza, SP Headquarters Arif Javed, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad Zeeshan Khan, AAC /Returning Officer Havelian, Lubna Iqbal, Monitoring Officers, and representatives of all parties from Tehsil Havelian.

Notable attendees included Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Jadoon, Sardar Sher Afzal, Sikandar Azam, Shamrez Khan, Abdullah Azam Khan, Aziz Khan, and Malk Talha Asif.

