DC Abbottabad Introduces Cloth Grocery Bags In The City

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:16 PM

DC Abbottabad introduces cloth grocery bags in the city

The district administration is committed to abolishing the plastic shopping bags from Abbottabad and the traders and people have started using cloth grocery bags

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :The district administration is committed to abolishing the plastic shopping bags from Abbottabad and the traders and people have started using cloth grocery bags.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq on Monday paid visit to Raees Khana Bazar, Sabzi Mandi and Saddar Bazar Abbottabad city where he also introduced the environment-friendly cloth shopping bags to the traders and citizens.

District administration Abbottabad has already banned the polythene shopping bags, the services of trader's community for the introduction of environment-friendly cloth shopping bags are commendable, DC Abbottabad said.

He further said that traders of Abbottabad are cooperating in the production of 10000 cloth bags and to convince people to shun the plastic shopping bags and use cloth bags which are eco-friendly.

