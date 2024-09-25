Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Involves With Citizens Under Open Door Policy

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) In line with government directives and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's "Open Door Policy," Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal met with a delegation of citizens, including representatives from the minority community.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner listened to the delegation's concerns and provided essential instructions to relevant officers for their immediate resolution.

Khalid Iqbal affirmed that the government is prioritizing the resolution of citizens' issues and is committed to offering full support to every individual, including those from minority communities.

He highlighted that the Open Door Policy aims to ensure immediate and effective access to justice and essential services for all citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged officers from various departments to take an active role in addressing public issues and to implement prompt measures to alleviate the difficulties faced by the community.

