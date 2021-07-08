UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad Issues Directives For Cleaning On Eid-ul-Adha

DC Abbottabad issues directives for cleaning on Eid-ul-Adha

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (r) Nadeem Nasir Thursday issued instructions to all concerned departments on eve of Eid-ul-Adha ensures sacrificial animal markets to be established outside city area with strict following of Coronavirus SOPs.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on the directives of the provincial government regarding establishing sacrificial animals markets, Eid prayers, cleaning of area and provision of facilities to the people.

DC further said that special precaution should be taken for cleanliness on the occasion, use of masks at all public places is a must and implementation of SOPs should be ensured.

Highlighting the government directives, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions to the officers of TMAS, Cantonment board and local government regarding establishing markets on the eve of Eid, SOPs and cleanliness.

Nadeem Nasir directed all departments to select places outside the city for setting up of markets, underline the need for timely disposal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals by WSSCA, TMAS and local governments and they would also provide biodegradable bags to the masses for collecting sacrificial animal remains and offal.

Only those who will be issued NOC by the district administration will be able to collect the sacrificial skins, adding he said.

Deputy Commissioner also directed to ensure strict implementation of Coronavirus SOPs and also make ensure that hotels should provide services to 50 percent customers, only 200 people would be allowed for indoor and 400 persons allowed for outdoor dining.

Similarly, Nadeem Nasir issued directives to ensure 70 percent of passengers should be carried by the public transporter, Health department was also directed to ensure vaccination of those are working in the markets.

The meeting was attended by Traffic Warden, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, TMOs, WSSCA, Kent Board, Local Government and officers of all other concerned departments.

