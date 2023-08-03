DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :In preparation for the upcoming local government by-election for chairman Tehsil Havelian, Thursday district administration organized a training session for polling staff in Town Hall Havelian.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal while giving directives during the training of polling staff, stressed the significance of maintaining the highest levels of honesty and integrity and underlined the responsibility of election duties.

He urged polling staff to strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of Pakistan and emphasized ensuring the seamless functioning of polling stations while offering convenient facilities for voters.

The DC also issued a warning against any transgressions of ethical and legal standards and made it clear that disciplinary actions would be taken against any such individuals.

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal, joined by Additional Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer Jibril Raza, District Election Commissioner Zeeshaan Khan, ASP Headquarters Arif Javed, and Returning Officer Labni Iqbal, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Tehsil Havelian and visited many polling stations to assess the arrangements for the electoral process.