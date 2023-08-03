Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Issues Instructions Ahead Of LG By-election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2023 | 07:55 PM

DC Abbottabad issues instructions ahead of LG by-election

In preparation for the upcoming local government by-election for chairman Tehsil Havelian, Thursday district administration organized a training session for polling staff in Town Hall Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :In preparation for the upcoming local government by-election for chairman Tehsil Havelian, Thursday district administration organized a training session for polling staff in Town Hall Havelian.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal while giving directives during the training of polling staff, stressed the significance of maintaining the highest levels of honesty and integrity and underlined the responsibility of election duties.

He urged polling staff to strictly adhere to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of Pakistan and emphasized ensuring the seamless functioning of polling stations while offering convenient facilities for voters.

The DC also issued a warning against any transgressions of ethical and legal standards and made it clear that disciplinary actions would be taken against any such individuals.

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal, joined by Additional Deputy Commissioner/District Monitoring Officer Jibril Raza, District Election Commissioner Zeeshaan Khan, ASP Headquarters Arif Javed, and Returning Officer Labni Iqbal, conducted a comprehensive inspection of Tehsil Havelian and visited many polling stations to assess the arrangements for the electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Havelian Government

Recent Stories

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Mi ..

Polish Army Buys Hundreds of Spike-LR Anti-Tank Missiles - Defense Minister

20 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army ..

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns cases pertaining army courts for indefinite time

23 minutes ago
 Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrad ..

Stocks markets extend losses on US credit downgrade

14 minutes ago
 KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of cens ..

KP CM chairs meeting to take detail review of census 2023

23 minutes ago
 Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

Drug peddler arrested: Hashish recovered

9 minutes ago
 Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justic ..

Trump Slams 'Unprecedented Weaponization of Justice' Before Court Appearance

9 minutes ago
10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn ..

10 BTAP first phase extended till July 2024, 700mn saplings planted in KP: Offic ..

9 minutes ago
 WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 ..

WASA initiates development scheme with Rs. 411.93 million to improve drainage sy ..

9 minutes ago
 UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

UGI says to mark August as Martyrs month

9 minutes ago
 Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

Nawabzada Haroon Raisani laid to rest

7 minutes ago
 Five including injured street criminals, drug pedd ..

Five including injured street criminals, drug peddler arrested

7 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer ..

Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar inaugurates blocks of I ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan