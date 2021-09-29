UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Issues Release Orders Of 37 Traders

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 07:41 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday has issued bail orders for 37 traders who were arrested on the charges of stone-pelting and injuring TMA officials during anti-encroachment operation at vegetable market Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday has issued bail orders for 37 traders who were arrested on the charges of stone-pelting and injuring TMA officials during anti-encroachment operation at vegetable market Abbottabad.

The orders of release of traders were issued after successful negotiation between district administration and former President All Traders Association Malik Naeem Awan.

Talking to the families of the arrested traders and pushcart vendors, Deputy Commissioner Capt. Nadeem Nasir said that Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani also directed the release of the arrested workers.

