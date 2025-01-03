DC Abbottabad launches 7th agricultural census

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner and Census District Officer Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Friday officially inaugurated the field operations for Pakistan's 7th Agricultural Census at a ceremony held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office.

DC Abbottabad provided tablets to the field teams for data collection and emphasized the importance of accuracy and diligence in their work. He stressed that the census data would play a crucial role in developing plans for the advancement of the agriculture sector.

The census teams, supported by the agriculture department, will conduct door-to-door visits to digitize agricultural information. The public is urged to cooperate fully with the representatives and provide precise data to ensure the success of this significant national endeavor.

As part of the public agenda led by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, an open court was held at the Mandian Agriculture Office under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad which was chaired by Additional

Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Maliha Sehr.

The open court witnessed a large turnout of citizens and farmers who raised various issues. Officials from all relevant departments were present, actively listening to the concerns and deliberating on immediate solutions.

ADC Maliha Sehr took prompt action, issuing directives to the concerned departments for the swift resolution of grievances. She assured the attendees that their problems would be addressed on a priority basis, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to public welfare.

These initiatives reflect the district administration’s focus on transparency, citizen engagement, and the promotion of agricultural development in Abbottabad.