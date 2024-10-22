Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Launches "Open Door Policy" To Address Public Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM

DC Abbottabad launches "Open Door Policy" to address public issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal launched an "Open Door Policy" on Tuesday aimed at addressing the concerns of citizens in accordance with the public-friendly agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This initiative allows citizens to meet directly with the Deputy Commissioner to discuss their issues.

During the meetings, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal listened several citizens and directed relevant officials to expedite solutions, emphasizing the importance of public service.

The initiative seeks to provide an effective and swift platform for citizens to resolve their problems, reflecting the Chief Minister's vision for responsive governance.

The Deputy Commissioner reassured the public of the government's commitment to resolving their issues and stated that no effort would be spared in this endeavor. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the "Open Door Policy" by contacting the Deputy Commissioner directly during office hours each week to voice their complaints and concerns.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

24 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

37 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

5 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan