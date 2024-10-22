DC Abbottabad Launches "Open Door Policy" To Address Public Issues
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal launched an "Open Door Policy" on Tuesday aimed at addressing the concerns of citizens in accordance with the public-friendly agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This initiative allows citizens to meet directly with the Deputy Commissioner to discuss their issues.
During the meetings, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal listened several citizens and directed relevant officials to expedite solutions, emphasizing the importance of public service.
The initiative seeks to provide an effective and swift platform for citizens to resolve their problems, reflecting the Chief Minister's vision for responsive governance.
The Deputy Commissioner reassured the public of the government's commitment to resolving their issues and stated that no effort would be spared in this endeavor. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of the "Open Door Policy" by contacting the Deputy Commissioner directly during office hours each week to voice their complaints and concerns.
