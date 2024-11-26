DC Abbottabad Launches Open Door Policy To Address Public Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) In a bid to promote good governance and improve public service, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Snaullah Khan on Tuesday has launched an Open Door Policy on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative aims to provide a direct platform for citizens to present their issues and concerns.
Under the new policy, the Deputy Commissioner meets with the public on daily basis, listens to their grievances, and takes immediate action to address their problems.
The goal is to strengthen the communication between government institutions and the public, ensuring that issues are resolved in a timely manner.
The Deputy Commissioner’s office has been made fully accessible to citizens, allowing them to meet directly with officials. The initiative has been widely praised by the local population, who report that their issues are being resolved quickly and that their trust in government institutions has grown.
