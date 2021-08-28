DC Abbottabad notifies Saturday, Sunday off for business activities in the wake of COVID-19 fourth wave

In the wake of the fourth wave of Coronavirus Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Saturday notified the closure of markets and Bazaars on Saturday and Sunday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :In the wake of the fourth wave of Coronavirus Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Saturday notified the closure of markets and Bazaars on Saturday and Sunday.

According to notification issued by the DC office, Abbottabad keeping in view of the severity of the fourth wave of Coronavirus all business activities would be allowed from 6 am to 8 pm while markets and businesses would remain close on Saturday and Sunday in the district.

Medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, oil depot, bakeries, general stores, karyana store, milk shop, meat shop, four chaki, LPG filling points, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts, printing press and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week.

All types of indoor dining were also banned however outdoor dining was permitted till 10 pm while takeaway would be allowed. The order was enforced with immediate effect.

Besides the time restriction and weekly offs for business activities earlier, the use of face mask on all public places is mandatory, to ensure Coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure police of 50 percent employees work from, all shrines, contact sports activities would remain close.