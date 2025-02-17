DC Abbottabad Orders Strict Implementation Of Price List & Action Against Overpricing
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan Monday had directed strict enforcement of the official price list and ensured the availability of essential commodities at fixed rates ahead of Ramazan.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting at his office on Monday.
Special action would be taken against the overpricing of chicken meat and the sale of substandard milk to protect consumers from exploitation. Officials from various government departments discussed measures to stabilize prices and maintain affordability for the public.
The Deputy Commissioner instructed all Price Control Magistrates, Livestock Department, Halal Food Authority, and relevant authorities to closely monitor market prices and strictly enforce the government-mandated price list.
He also issued orders for crackdowns on profiteering, the refusal to sell live chickens, the sale of substandard meat, and adulteration in milk.
He emphasized that violators would face strict legal action to ensure quality food items reach consumers at fair prices.
The meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Lubna Iqbal, TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Chief Executive Officer WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, SSP Cantt Saeed Khan, and officials from agriculture, livestock, food, local government, industries, labor, and education departments.
Following the Deputy Commissioner’s directives, Price Control Magistrates and other regulatory bodies will intensify market inspections to curb inflation and ensure consumers receive quality products at government-set rates.
