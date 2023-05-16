DC Abbottabad organizes Khuli Kuthecry

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Tuesday said that it was the top priority of the district administration to address the issues of people in rural areas by establishing doorstep services at their homes

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad on Tuesday said that it was the top priority of the district administration to address the issues of people in rural areas by establishing doorstep services at their homes.

Addressing on the occasion, he said Khuli Kutcheries will be held in the future and ensured to resolve the problems of marginalized areas.

A large number of residents from rural areas participated in the Khuli Kutchery and presented their issues, for which the relevant departments were given instructions on the spot.

Apart from the city, resolving the issues of people in rural areas at their doorstep is the foremost priority of the district administration, and the district administration of Abbottabad is taking every possible step in this regard.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal expressed these sentiments during a Khuli Kutchery.

A large number of residents from Mangal participated in the Khuli Kutchery and highlighted their issues. Officers from various district departments were also present on the occasion and provided answers to the questions regarding the resolution of people's issues.