DC Abbottabad Oversees Key Water Supply Project In Jandar Bari Area
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) To monitor the progress of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Saturday visited the Jandar Bari area, the Primary source of the water supply project.
During the inspection, a comprehensive assessment of the designated land for the water supply initiative was carried out, accompanied by directives for the acquisition process.
The DC, along with his team, engaged in discussions with residents affected by the ongoing construction of the Sherwan Family Adventure Park. He addressed the concerns of the affected residents and provided practical instructions for prompt issue resolution.
Stressing the significance of development for both local inhabitants and the city of Abbottabad, he highlighted the potential for new recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike. DC reassured the affected community that every effort would be made to provide necessary facilities.
Director Compliance Amir Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Social Safeguard Specialist Ali Akbar, Tehsil Municipal Officer TMA Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Revenue staff and residents of the affected area were also present on the occasion.
