Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Oversees Key Water Supply Project In Jandar Bari Area

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 05:10 PM

DC Abbottabad oversees key water supply project in Jandar Bari area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) To monitor the progress of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP), Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Saturday visited the Jandar Bari area, the Primary source of the water supply project.

During the inspection, a comprehensive assessment of the designated land for the water supply initiative was carried out, accompanied by directives for the acquisition process.

The DC, along with his team, engaged in discussions with residents affected by the ongoing construction of the Sherwan Family Adventure Park. He addressed the concerns of the affected residents and provided practical instructions for prompt issue resolution.

Stressing the significance of development for both local inhabitants and the city of Abbottabad, he highlighted the potential for new recreational opportunities for residents and tourists alike. DC reassured the affected community that every effort would be made to provide necessary facilities.

Director Compliance Amir Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Social Safeguard Specialist Ali Akbar, Tehsil Municipal Officer TMA Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Revenue staff and residents of the affected area were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Bari Progress Shakeel Family

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

1 hour ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

4 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

5 hours ago
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

9 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

18 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

18 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan