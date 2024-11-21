Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Praises Rescue 1122 For Outstanding Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of immediate response and professional expertise in safeguarding the lives and property of citizens during his visit to the Rescue 1122 office in Abbottabad. He expressed these views during his visit of Rescue 1122 head office here Thursday.

During his interaction with officers and staff, the Deputy Commissioner lauded their professional skills and commitment to public service. He presented honorary certificates to rescue personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance in their duties.

As part of the visit, the Deputy Commissioner inspected the rescue equipment and observed demonstrations of modern tools used in emergency responses. He advised rescue workers to continue their efforts with dedication, hard work, and professionalism, stressing that an immediate response is critical for protecting citizens' lives and property.

The Deputy Commissioner reaffirmed the district administration's full support to Rescue 1122 and expressed hope that the organization would maintain its high standards of performance while further improving its service delivery in the future.

