DC Abbottabad Resolves Public Issues Under CM’s Open Door Policy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) In line with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public-friendly agenda, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Saturday has intensified efforts to address citizen concerns.

Key actions include directives for the expedited construction of a girls' school in the winter zone following a briefing by Union Council representatives on pending work at Government Primary School Berri Bagla.

Additionally, strict measures against the illegal sale of open petrol and diesel led to the sealing of three shops, arrests, and FIRs under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Shamimullah in Nathia Gali Bazaar.

An open court session was also held in Tajwal, chaired by Shamimullah , witnessed significant public participation and involvement of officers from various departments.

On-the-spot resolutions were issued for numerous local issues, reflecting the administration's commitment to service delivery.

