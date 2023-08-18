Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews Arrangements For Village Council By-polls

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews arrangements for village council by-polls

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal Friday directed the concerned to focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring comprehensive facilities during the polling process ahead of the approaching local bodies' elections in the Village Councils of Chamba and Bagnoter.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office.

The by-elections for the local government positions in Chamba Village Council of Tehsil Havelian and Bagnotar Village Council of Tehsil Abbottabad are scheduled to be held on August 27th.

The meeting comprehensively addressed the key issues, encompassing election preparedness, logistical plans for transportation, robust security strategies, emergency services, effective communications, and the seamless facilitation of citizens during the polling phase.

The District Election Commissioner Abbottabad provided a comprehensive briefing regarding the preparatory efforts for the elections. Moreover, detailed briefings were delivered by SSP Operation Abbottabad Aarif Javaid, SSP Traffic Warden, and the Deputy Director of Rescue Emergency Services on law enforcement aspects.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful election conduct, service delivery, security arrangements, CCTV recording, and efficient transportation for polling staff, the Deputy Commissioner affirmed these requisites for a successful electoral process.

In the meeting TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Additional Chief PESCO Shaukat Allah, Jafer Rahman Assistant Regional Transport Authority, Adnan Abrrar Director GDA, Hammad Khan Assistant Director Local Government Nasir Ahmed and others were present.

Related Topics

Election Abbottabad Law And Order Traffic Nasir Havelian Shakeel August Government PESCO

Recent Stories

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in firs ..

Dubai Police: Over 136K volunteering hours in first half of this Year

41 minutes ago
 Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger inj ..

Hassan Ali faces tournament exit due to finger injury

54 minutes ago
 Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 bi ..

Emirati investments in Ethiopia totalled US$2.9 billion at end of 2022: Thani Al ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds ga ..

Dubai’s International Humanitarian City holds gathering to mark World Humanita ..

1 hour ago
 UAE a key player in supporting international human ..

UAE a key player in supporting international humanitarian action: Hamdan bin Zay ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on ..

Rulers of Ajman and UAQ perform funeral prayers on body of Sheikh Saud bin Abdul ..

2 hours ago
Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for ..

Hassan Niazi transferred to military tribunal for trial, LHC informed

3 hours ago
 UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

UAE President arrives in Addis Ababa

3 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

3 hours ago
 Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire ..

Pakistan desirous of cordial relations with entire Int’l community: Caretaker ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minoriti ..

Caretaker PM vows to ensure protection of minorities in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first m ..

Football superstar Andrés Iniesta set for first match with Ras Al Khaimah’s E ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan