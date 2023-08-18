DC Abbottabad reviews arrangements for village council by-polls

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad and Returning Officer Khalid Iqbal Friday directed the concerned to focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring comprehensive facilities during the polling process ahead of the approaching local bodies' elections in the Village Councils of Chamba and Bagnoter.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office.

The by-elections for the local government positions in Chamba Village Council of Tehsil Havelian and Bagnotar Village Council of Tehsil Abbottabad are scheduled to be held on August 27th.

The meeting comprehensively addressed the key issues, encompassing election preparedness, logistical plans for transportation, robust security strategies, emergency services, effective communications, and the seamless facilitation of citizens during the polling phase.

The District Election Commissioner Abbottabad provided a comprehensive briefing regarding the preparatory efforts for the elections. Moreover, detailed briefings were delivered by SSP Operation Abbottabad Aarif Javaid, SSP Traffic Warden, and the Deputy Director of Rescue Emergency Services on law enforcement aspects.

Emphasizing the importance of peaceful election conduct, service delivery, security arrangements, CCTV recording, and efficient transportation for polling staff, the Deputy Commissioner affirmed these requisites for a successful electoral process.

In the meeting TMO Abbottabad Shakeel Hayat, Additional Chief PESCO Shaukat Allah, Jafer Rahman Assistant Regional Transport Authority, Adnan Abrrar Director GDA, Hammad Khan Assistant Director Local Government Nasir Ahmed and others were present.