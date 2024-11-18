Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews CM KP Public Agenda Progress

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:53 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews CM KP public agenda progress

A review meeting of the district departments regarding the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Agenda was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Snaullah Khan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the district departments regarding the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Agenda was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Snaullah Khan.

The meeting focused on reviewing the performance of district departments and the progress in providing public services under the public agenda.

The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to ensure the implementation of the public agenda points and to play an active role in providing services to citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the purpose of the public agenda is to address the issues faced by the citizens provision of quality services. He urged all departments to improve their performance and take effective measures to meet public expectations.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and officers from TMA Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal, C&W, education, Youth Affairs, sports, GDA, and other departments.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Education Abbottabad Progress Havelian All From

Recent Stories

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Wome ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to celebrate Women Entrepreneurship Day on Nov ..

2 minutes ago
 Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution

Anti-smog symposium calls for sustainable solution

3 minutes ago
 CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gun ..

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group

7 minutes ago
 PTI leaders should come out with their families in ..

PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..

8 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg dr ..

5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered

8 minutes ago
 Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional ..

Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters

8 minutes ago
DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

7 minutes ago
 KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week- ..

KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024

7 minutes ago
 UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Pu ..

UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab

8 minutes ago
 Current Account records a surplus of $349 million ..

Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP

7 minutes ago
 FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, com ..

FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties

8 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan