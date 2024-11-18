DC Abbottabad Reviews CM KP Public Agenda Progress
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:53 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) A review meeting of the district departments regarding the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Agenda was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Snaullah Khan.
The meeting focused on reviewing the performance of district departments and the progress in providing public services under the public agenda.
The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to ensure the implementation of the public agenda points and to play an active role in providing services to citizens.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the purpose of the public agenda is to address the issues faced by the citizens provision of quality services. He urged all departments to improve their performance and take effective measures to meet public expectations.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and officers from TMA Abbottabad, Havelian, Lower Tanawal, C&W, education, Youth Affairs, sports, GDA, and other departments.
