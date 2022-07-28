UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Reviews Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Daily Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 08:55 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews Coronavirus vaccination drive daily performance

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that the health department teams should improve their daily target and performance/ Chairing a meeting regarding the Coronavirus vaccination campaign, the DC said that the health department must enter the ID card number on the medical check-up slips at Benazir Teaching Hospital

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that the health department teams should improve their daily target and performance/ Chairing a meeting regarding the Coronavirus vaccination campaign, the DC said that the health department must enter the ID card number on the medical check-up slips at Benazir Teaching Hospital.

He said that police officers should make sure the vaccination of the police force and instructions were given to all assistant commissioners to further improve the vaccination process on a daily basis.

Marwat directed the health department to increase Coronavirus vaccination, door-to-door vaccination in rural and urban areas and provision of services to vaccinated people in public transport, shopping malls and markets.

He also directed to attach the experienced health department officials to the vaccination teams for further improving the efficiency of vaccination. Strict action was warned against continuously low-performing teams.

On this occasion, a briefing was given by the health department regarding daily performance.

ADC Jibril Raza, ADC Human Rights/Relief Mian Sajid, Secretary RTA Syed Abbas Ali Bukhari, DMO AMU Health Syed Saeebh Shah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC- 2 Lubni Iqbal, AAC-3 Zarik Toor, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Dr. Yasir, Police Officials, Deputy DEO Mail and other officers were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad RTA Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

CMEC assembles heavy mining equipment in Pakistan

24 seconds ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes Worl ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad observes World Hepatitis Day

27 seconds ago
 Russian investors to be extended all out cooperati ..

Russian investors to be extended all out cooperation: Governor Sindh

28 seconds ago
 Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being pr ..

Foreign funding case shows how Imran Khan being protected: Prime Minister

30 seconds ago
 Govt allies call for early court decision on forei ..

Govt allies call for early court decision on foreign funding case : Qamar Zaman ..

4 minutes ago
 Rana Waheed, Abdullah to play against South Africa ..

Rana Waheed, Abdullah to play against South Africa after testing negative for Co ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.