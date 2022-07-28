DC Abbottabad reviews Coronavirus vaccination drive daily performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday said that the health department teams should improve their daily target and performance/ Chairing a meeting regarding the Coronavirus vaccination campaign, the DC said that the health department must enter the ID card number on the medical check-up slips at Benazir Teaching Hospital.

He said that police officers should make sure the vaccination of the police force and instructions were given to all assistant commissioners to further improve the vaccination process on a daily basis.

Marwat directed the health department to increase Coronavirus vaccination, door-to-door vaccination in rural and urban areas and provision of services to vaccinated people in public transport, shopping malls and markets.

He also directed to attach the experienced health department officials to the vaccination teams for further improving the efficiency of vaccination. Strict action was warned against continuously low-performing teams.

On this occasion, a briefing was given by the health department regarding daily performance.

ADC Jibril Raza, ADC Human Rights/Relief Mian Sajid, Secretary RTA Syed Abbas Ali Bukhari, DMO AMU Health Syed Saeebh Shah, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC- 2 Lubni Iqbal, AAC-3 Zarik Toor, Deputy DHO Dr. Shahzad Iqbal, Dr. Yasir, Police Officials, Deputy DEO Mail and other officers were present in the meeting.