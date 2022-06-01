DC Abbottabad reviews dumping site land acquisition process for WSSCA

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

The meeting discussed dumping site land acquisition, preparation of additional tanks for clean drinking water, payment issued by the Prime Minister's office and others.

The meeting was attended by Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, members Abdul Wahid Mir, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed and Rashid Javed.

Earlier, DC Tariq Salam Marwat during the visit to Police Lines Hospital inspected all the departments, reviewed the provision of facilities and issued instructions to the hospital management to ensure the provision of maximum services to the people.

Dr. Waheed Zaman in charge of Police Hospital briefed DC regarding the facilities being provided in the hospital and the performance of the staff.