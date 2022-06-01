UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Reviews Dumping Site Land Acquisition Process For WSSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published June 01, 2022 | 12:11 AM

DC Abbottabad reviews dumping site land acquisition process for WSSCA

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA).

The meeting discussed dumping site land acquisition, preparation of additional tanks for clean drinking water, payment issued by the Prime Minister's office and others.

The meeting was attended by Chairman board of Directors (BoD) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, members Abdul Wahid Mir, Major (R) Zulfiqar Ahmed and Rashid Javed.

Earlier, DC Tariq Salam Marwat during the visit to Police Lines Hospital inspected all the departments, reviewed the provision of facilities and issued instructions to the hospital management to ensure the provision of maximum services to the people.

Dr. Waheed Zaman in charge of Police Hospital briefed DC regarding the facilities being provided in the hospital and the performance of the staff.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police Abbottabad Water Company Visit Rashid SITE All

Recent Stories

5 of a family including kids found dead in a house ..

5 of a family including kids found dead in a house

55 seconds ago
 SMIU to inaugurate Students Week

SMIU to inaugurate Students Week

56 seconds ago
 ITP's issues 30,923 tickets to lane discipline vio ..

ITP's issues 30,923 tickets to lane discipline violators

58 seconds ago
 Nurse, brother arrested over charges of house robb ..

Nurse, brother arrested over charges of house robberies

59 seconds ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Manakpian-Muzaffar ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Manakpian-Muzaffarabad bridge

1 minute ago
 Traders, district administration join hands to arr ..

Traders, district administration join hands to arrest price hike

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.