DC Abbottabad reviews forth day of anti polio vaccination drive

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal here on Friday chaired a review meeting on the fourth day of the anti-polio campaign.

The Coordinator Polio Control Program and representatives from the WHO briefed on the performance of polio vaccination teams and coverage.

The DC emphasized on the importance of ensuring that children in both urban and rural areas were not deprived of polio drops and instructed the Health Department to take necessary steps in this regard. He directed the polio teams and supervisors to improve their performance and strictly adhere to protocols and SOPs during the campaign.

He also stressed on making transit teams more active and ensuring that mobile teams are deployed to administer polio drops to children during travel. It was emphasized to ensure the presence of teams in all dispensaries, central locations, schools and hospitals to administer polio drops to children.

Parents were appealed to cooperate with the teams and ensure that their children aged 5 years and below receive polio drops, while children aged 6 months to 5 years receive vitamin A drops to improve their immunity and protect them from diseases.