DC Abbottabad Reviews Measles Survey, Chairs Public Agenda Meeting

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Saturday conducted an on-site inspection of the ongoing measles survey in Dhamtor 1 and Dhamtor 2 as part of district-wide health initiatives.

During his visit, he reviewed records, assessed the progress of the survey, and engaged with local residents to address their concerns. He assured them of the administration’s full support in resolving their issues and improving conditions in the area.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar Abbottabad, DRA Raja Ahsan, and revenue staff accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection.

In a separate event, Sanaullah Khan chaired a review meeting regarding the implementation of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Public Agenda.

The meeting evaluated the performance of district departments in delivering public services under the agenda.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for all departments to enhance their performance and play an active role in ensuring citizens receive the benefits of government initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from TMA Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora, Lower Tanawal, C&W, education, Youth Affairs, sports, GDA, and other departments.

