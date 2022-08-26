DC Abbottabad reviews measures for Lumpy Skin and Dengue fever

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Friday chaired a meeting regarding the control of Lumps Skin virus and Dengue fever. Health and Livestock Departments gave a briefing regarding dengue control and the Lumpy Skin outbreak.

Tariq Salam Marwat emphasized taking all possible measures regarding lumpy skin virus control.

The DC urged the Livestock Department to increase the strength of the District Task Force so that people can vaccinate their livestock in time.

He said that vaccination of virus-infected animals should be ensured as soon as possible and also ensure the awareness campaign for the farmers which can enable them for the timely vaccination of their livestock.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief and Human Rights Sajid Hussain, DHO Faisal Khanzada, District Director Livestock Akbar Ali, Assistant Manager WSSCA Wasiq Mansoor, representatives of Agriculture Department, TMA Havelian, Lora and Lower Tanwal and others participated in the meeting.