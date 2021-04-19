DC Abbottabad reviews performance of Revenue department performance

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah Monday while issuing directives said that include all villages in computerization of land record, provide immediate relief to the masses. He said this while chairing a meeting of revenue officers at his office.

The DC while directing said that provides immediate relief to the masses, also resolves pending cases of six months and one year on a priority basis.

In the meeting, the performance report of the Revenue department for the month of March 2021 also reviewed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan while briefing the meeting said that Service Delivery Center (SDC) is providing online services regarding revenue from 108 villages while computerization and verification of the record of remaining villages is also in progress.

He disclosed that a place for SDC has been identified in Tehsil Tanawal while civil work on SDC Havelian is in progress, for expansion of SDC Abbottabad and extra staff we have sent a request to the provincial government.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional AC Akasha Kiran, Ameen ul Hassan, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal were present.