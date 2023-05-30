UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Reviews Performance Of Revenue Dept

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 10:54 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired District Revenue Review Meeting. The meeting reviewed the performance of the Revenue Department during the month of April

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Jibril Raza, provided a detailed briefing on matters related to the revenue during the review. The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to all Magistrates, Tehsildars, and Sub-Registrars to ensure the provision of facilities and services to the citizens visiting the offices of the district administration for any purpose.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Jibril Raza, provided a detailed briefing on matters related to the revenue during the review. The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions to all Magistrates, Tehsildars, and Sub-Registrars to ensure the provision of facilities and services to the citizens visiting the offices of the district administration for any purpose.

Khalid Iqbal directed the revenue officers to take immediate action regarding pending revenue court cases for more than six months and a year in order to provide relief to people.

Instructions were also issued regarding court fines recovery, forest fines recovery, audit paras, and revenue.

The Deputy Commissioner directed for immediate implementation of the law regarding inheritance transfers and verification of all remaining transfers of inheritance.

Instructions were issued to all Magistrates to ensure the resolution of court cases, improvements were emphasized for court fines recovery, aiming for a more effective process.

Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center in Abbottabad, Muhammad Sajjad gave a detailed briefing on the computerization of offline records.

The deputy commissioner instructed to complete the computerization process of remaining positions according to the set standards and issue instructions for better facilities and services to citizens at the Service Delivery Center.

