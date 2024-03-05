DC Abbottabad Reviews Polio Eradication Drive Performance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM
A comprehensive review meeting was conducted on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad on the first day of the Polio Eradication Campaign which continued till March 9
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) A comprehensive review meeting was conducted on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad on the first day of the Polio Eradication Campaign which continued till March 9.
During the session, key stakeholders including the Coordinator Polio Control Program and a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) provided a comprehensive briefing on the performance of polio vaccination teams and the extent of coverage achieved on the campaign's concluding day.
DC Khalid Iqbal underscored the importance of ensuring that children in both urban and rural areas have access to polio drops, stressing that the Health Department must take all necessary measures to guarantee this.
He issued directives for the enhancement of performance by both polio teams and monitoring teams, emphasizing strict adherence to protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the campaign.
He also directed the polio teams to remain active in markets, central locations, schools, and hospitals, particularly during traveling.
Recent Stories
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good gove ..
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested
Job Fair held at National University of Modern Languages (NUML)
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation
BBISE cancels papers of 10 students on involvement in unfair means
Rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in Balochistan, KP, Punjab, nor ..
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sustainable solution to public problems possible with establishment of good governance: Balochistan ..12 minutes ago
-
Rs 39 mln distributed among 37 rain affected families12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against alms-seekers launched in ICT, nine arrested12 minutes ago
-
IHC urged to initiate contempt of court proceedings against jail administration14 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts seminar on “Global Security Initiative (GSI): China’s World View”14 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves decision on admissibility of plea against PCB chairman13 minutes ago
-
CM announces "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" program14 minutes ago
-
Tarar calls for political dialogue, cooperation11 minutes ago
-
DC visits Drug Rehabilitation Center in Swabi11 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding Pervaiz Musharraf case11 minutes ago
-
Inspection of roads on SHC's order deferred because of DC12 minutes ago
-
Saudi govt invites 30 Pakistanis as state guests for Umrah journey12 minutes ago