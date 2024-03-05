Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews Polio Eradication Drive Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2024 | 10:35 PM

A comprehensive review meeting was conducted on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal in Abbottabad on the first day of the Polio Eradication Campaign which continued till March 9

During the session, key stakeholders including the Coordinator Polio Control Program and a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) provided a comprehensive briefing on the performance of polio vaccination teams and the extent of coverage achieved on the campaign's concluding day.

DC Khalid Iqbal underscored the importance of ensuring that children in both urban and rural areas have access to polio drops, stressing that the Health Department must take all necessary measures to guarantee this.

He issued directives for the enhancement of performance by both polio teams and monitoring teams, emphasizing strict adherence to protocols and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the campaign.

He also directed the polio teams to remain active in markets, central locations, schools, and hospitals, particularly during traveling.

