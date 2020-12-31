DC Abbottabad reviews progress of Havelian Dhamtor bypass road

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :To resolve the traffic issues of Abbottabad city and provide easy access to the tourists to Galyat, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of Havelian Dhamtor bypass road.

During the meeting, he assured the support of district administration to the contractor Frontier Works Organization (FWO) for the completion of the Havelian Dhamtoor bypass.

DC also directed the FWO representative to speed up the construction work on the bypass road with the cooperation of all concerned departments and complete the project within due time.

Earlier, while briefing the meeting FWO representative about the ongoing position of the project said that we have identified the houses and buildings that were existing in Right of Way (ROW). The meeting also discussed the shifting and payment of dues.

In the meeting, Chairman Dispute Resolve Committee (DRC) Abbottabad Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Shahab Muhammad Khan and other officials of concerned departments have participated.