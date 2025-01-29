DC Abbottabad reviews progress on KPCIP water projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to assess the progress of water supply projects under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The session focused on addressing the city's growing water needs and reviewing various aspects of the ongoing development initiatives.

The meeting covered key project components, including water sources, distribution networks, ongoing construction, water tanks, and storage facilities. DC Sanaullah Khan conducted a detailed evaluation of the work being carried out and emphasized the urgency of resolving the public’s water shortage issues.

He directed that all projects be completed within the stipulated timelines and in accordance with high-quality standards to ensure the swift availability of these facilities to residents.

DC Sanaullah Khan instructed the officials to closely monitor project progress and ensure that no delays hinder the timely resolution of public grievances. The meeting concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to completing the projects efficiently, ensuring sustainable water solutions for Abbottabad’s residents.

Project Director KPCIP Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Maliha Sehar, Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru, CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, CEO Creative Engineering, Director Compliance Amir Alam Khan, Design Manager Shujaat Ali, Chief Engineer Mohsin Shehzad, and Infrastructure Engineer Ibrahim Shah were present in the meeting.