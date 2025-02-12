Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews Progress On Thandiani Road Expansion

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Wednesday presided over a key meeting to review the ongoing expansion work on Thandiani Road under the KITE Project.

The meeting focused on the progress of construction, public concerns, timely completion of the project, and ensuring better transportation facilities for citizens.

It was attended by the Deputy Director of the KITE Project and representatives from the project’s contractor.

During the session, the Deputy Commissioner directed officials to expedite the road’s construction while prioritizing the resolution of issues faced by local residents. He stressed the need for immediate measures to minimize public inconvenience and ensure smooth execution of the project.

