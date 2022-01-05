UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Reviews The Performance Of Provincial Government Departments

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews the performance of provincial government departments

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Wednesday directed all departments to ensure the implementation of the complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and to submit the reports within the stipulated time. He expressed these views while chairing a performance review committee meeting to evaluate the performance of provincial government departments at his office.

The DC also lauded the performance of the Food Department and the Assistant Director Industries on citizen feedback, the DC also issued instructions to further improve the performance of all the departments. While directing the district administration, food department officials he said ordered them to focus on market checking and price control and take strict action on violations.

In addition, instructions were issued to the district administration officers and TMA / WASA regarding removal of speed breakers/billboards, prevention of encroachments and cleaning while the Department of Health, Department of education, Livestock and all other departments were instructed to further improve performance.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Mohammad Khan, ADC Finance and Planning Tariqullah, ADC Relief / Human Rights Mohammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC -2 Akasha Kiran, AAC-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Deputy District Health Officer, DEO Family, DO Livestock, AD Industries, Police Department, WASA, TMO Abbottabad, AD Local Government, Agriculture Officer, Inspector Officers and representatives of Healthcare Commission and all other departments attended the meeting.

