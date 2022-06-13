UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Reviews The Restoration Of Sewerage System Progress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews the restoration of sewerage system progress

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting for the restoration of the sewerage system, cleaning of drains and urban flooding at his office. The meeting discussed progress related to the cleaning of drains so far and the elimination of encroachments on drains.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged the TMA, Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), WSSCA, Local Government, and Irrigation Department to pay attention to the cleaning of drains and eliminate the encroachment of drains before monsoon by taking all possible steps to save the city from flood situation like in previous years.

The meeting was attended by Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Moin, Chief Executive Officer CBA Amara Ammar, ADC Jibril Raza, ADC Relief & HR Muhammad Abid, Garrison Engineer Abbottabad, Garrison Engineer (AP) PM A, Director NHA Abbottabad, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC 1, 2, 3 Abbottabad, Director Operations SNGPL Abbottabad, XEN (Roads) C&W Abbottabad, XEN Irrigation Abbottabad and other officials participated.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Flood Progress NHA All From Government SNGPL

Recent Stories

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for ..

PM condemns Indian govt atrocities on Muslims for protests against blasphemy

7 minutes ago
 KP government will compensate the victims of the w ..

KP government will compensate the victims of the wildfire in Shangla

35 minutes ago
 Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

1 hour ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.