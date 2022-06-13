DC Abbottabad reviews the restoration of sewerage system progress

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Tariq Salam Marwat Monday chaired a meeting for the restoration of the sewerage system, cleaning of drains and urban flooding at his office. The meeting discussed progress related to the cleaning of drains so far and the elimination of encroachments on drains.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged the TMA, Cantonment board Abbottabad (CBA), WSSCA, Local Government, and Irrigation Department to pay attention to the cleaning of drains and eliminate the encroachment of drains before monsoon by taking all possible steps to save the city from flood situation like in previous years.

The meeting was attended by Station Commander Abbottabad Brigadier Moin, Chief Executive Officer CBA Amara Ammar, ADC Jibril Raza, ADC Relief & HR Muhammad Abid, Garrison Engineer Abbottabad, Garrison Engineer (AP) PM A, Director NHA Abbottabad, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC 1, 2, 3 Abbottabad, Director Operations SNGPL Abbottabad, XEN (Roads) C&W Abbottabad, XEN Irrigation Abbottabad and other officials participated.