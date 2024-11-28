DC Abbottabad Reviews WASA Performance And Sanitation System Improvements
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) office to review the organization's performance and discuss ongoing issues and improvements to the city's sanitation system.
Upon his arrival, WASA's Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Rehan Yousaf, welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and provided a detailed briefing on the company's operations. WASA serves four urban union councils, managing solid waste and ensuring the supply of clean drinking water.
The Deputy Commissioner commended the services provided by WASA and emphasized the importance of continued efforts to improve the delivery of these services in the future.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maliah Sahar, and various other senior officers from WASA and the district administration.
