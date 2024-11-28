Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Reviews WASA Performance And Sanitation System Improvements

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM

DC Abbottabad reviews WASA performance and sanitation system improvements

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) office to review the organization's performance and discuss ongoing issues and improvements to the city's sanitation system

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday visited the Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) office to review the organization's performance and discuss ongoing issues and improvements to the city's sanitation system.

Upon his arrival, WASA's Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Rehan Yousaf, welcomed the Deputy Commissioner and provided a detailed briefing on the company's operations. WASA serves four urban union councils, managing solid waste and ensuring the supply of clean drinking water.

The Deputy Commissioner commended the services provided by WASA and emphasized the importance of continued efforts to improve the delivery of these services in the future.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Usman Ashraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Maliah Sahar, and various other senior officers from WASA and the district administration.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Water Company From

Recent Stories

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in ..

LHC grants protective bail to Salman Akram Raja in Nov 24 protest case

4 minutes ago
 PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Isra ..

PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

4 minutes ago
 Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in ..

Dangerous gang arrested, stolen cash recovered in Muzaffargarh

4 minutes ago
 RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitiza ..

RTS Commission takes major steps towards digitization

5 minutes ago
 PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of ..

PM reaffirms unwavering support for just cause of Palestine, demands immediate c ..

16 minutes ago
 Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of qualit ..

Nazar urges teachers to ensure provision of quality education

5 minutes ago
Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role ..

Chinese water-saving facilities play a vital role in Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastruc ..

Efforts being made to improve Karachi's infrastructure: Mayor Karachi, Barrister ..

2 minutes ago
 Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat viole ..

Govt to establish Anti-Riots Force to combat violence: PM

2 minutes ago
 NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance ..

NA, Russian State Duma signed agreement to enhance parliamentary cooperation

2 minutes ago
 KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race ..

KPCTA to organize 12th Indus River Cross Jeep Race on Dec 1

2 minutes ago
 Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan f ..

Second phase of Blind World Cup begins in Multan from Nov 29

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan